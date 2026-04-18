Dynex Capital (DX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to post earnings of $0.3193 per share and revenue of $67.3740 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 59.80%. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.99. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.0%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JonesTrading upped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 211,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 52,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets. The company’s primary business involves investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency-backed pools issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae, as well as selected non-agency RMBS. Dynex Capital seeks to generate net interest income by earning interest on its portfolio while employing leverage through secured repurchase agreements and other debt facilities.

In pursuing its investment objectives, Dynex Capital manages portfolio duration and interest rate exposures, with a focus on preserving capital and optimizing yield over the economic cycle.

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