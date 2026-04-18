CNB Financial (CCNEP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect CNB Financial to post earnings of $0.8030 per share and revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNEP opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

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CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, and operates through its subsidiary, CNB Bank. The company provides a full range of financial services to individual and commercial customers, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage banking, and treasury management solutions. Through its branch network and digital banking platforms, CNB Financial seeks to deliver personalized service and local decision-making across its footprint.

Founded in 1874, CNB Financial has built a regional presence in central and western Pennsylvania, maintaining branches in communities such as Clearfield, Centre, Cambria, Jefferson and Indiana counties.

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