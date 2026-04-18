Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Insider Acquires £14,899.94 in Stock

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 5,687 shares of Barratt Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 per share, for a total transaction of £14,899.94.

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 6th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 5,789 shares of Barratt Redrow stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 323 per share, for a total transaction of £18,698.47.

Barratt Redrow Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Barratt Redrow stock opened at GBX 279.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.43. Barratt Redrow plc has a twelve month low of GBX 249.30 and a twelve month high of GBX 486.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 309.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 357.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barratt Redrow ( LON:BTRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barratt Redrow had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTRW. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 400 to GBX 280 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Barratt Redrow to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 425 to GBX 350 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 289 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 427.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTRW

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

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Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

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