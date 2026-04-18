Insider Buying: Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Insider Purchases £150.80 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Ije Nwokori bought 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 per share, for a total transaction of £150.80.

Ije Nwokori also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Ije Nwokori sold 204,051 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66, for a total value of £134,673.66.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Ije Nwokori bought 219 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 per share, for a total transaction of £151.11.

Dr. Martens Trading Up 3.9%

LON:DOCS opened at GBX 69.90 on Friday. Dr. Martens plc has a 1-year low of GBX 51.05 and a 1-year high of GBX 100.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £675.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,000.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOCS

About Dr. Martens

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history. It operates in over

60 countries and employs over 3,650 people worldwide. Its operations are split across both Direct-to-Consumer and

wholesale channels, and in addition to its world-renowned “1460” boot its product segments span shoes including the

1461 shoe and Adrian loafer, sandals including the Zebzag mule, Kids ranges, as well as a growing line of bags and

accessories.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

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