Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 112,411 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 137,559 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIXXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Aixtron to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aixtron to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aixtron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIXXF

Aixtron Stock Up 5.3%

About Aixtron

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $53.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

(Get Free Report)

Aixtron SE, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Herzogenrath, Germany, is a leading provider of deposition equipment for the compound semiconductor industry. The company’s core expertise lies in metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) systems, which are used to grow epitaxial layers of materials like gallium nitride, gallium arsenide and related alloys. These systems support applications ranging from light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and laser diodes to power electronics, photonic devices and data communications components.

Operating globally, Aixtron maintains R&D, manufacturing and service facilities across Europe, Asia and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.