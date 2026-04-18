CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,357 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 1,593 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,452 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSPCY opened at C$4.60 on Friday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.53.

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About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

(Get Free Report)

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited is a China-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province. Established in 1979, the group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the country’s leading manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generic formulations and innovative drug candidates. CSPC is publicly traded in Hong Kong (HKEX: 1093) and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the OTC market (OTCMKTS: CSPCY), reflecting its dual focus on domestic market leadership and international visibility.

The company operates through three primary business segments: bulk pharmaceuticals, finished dosage forms and research-driven products.

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