Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 43,586 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 52,654 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,352.8 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

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Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

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Billerud AB (publ) is a Sweden-based pulp and paper company specializing in sustainable packaging materials and solutions. The company produces a range of fibre-based products, including containerboard, corrugating medium, sack kraft paper and speciality paper. Through its integrated production network, Billerud AB supplies raw materials and finished solutions to customers in the consumer packaging, e-commerce, food service and industrial sectors.

The roots of Billerud AB date back to the establishment of the Gruvön mill in 1647 and the Korsnäs operations in the mid-19th century.

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