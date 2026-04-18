Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Shares Up 7.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.2750 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 1,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Babcock International Group Stock Up 7.7%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.

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About Babcock International Group

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Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) is a British multinational engineering support services company that specializes in the management of complex assets for defense, emergency services, civil nuclear and other critical infrastructure sectors. Leveraging decades of technical expertise, the company offers integrated lifecycle solutions encompassing design, maintenance, training, consultancy and software-enabled asset management. Its approach combines on-site engineering teams, advanced diagnostic tools and bespoke logistics support to ensure operational readiness and safety for mission-critical systems.

In the defense arena, Babcock delivers comprehensive support to naval fleets, air forces and land units, providing submarine refits, surface ship maintenance, aviation overhaul and munitions handling.

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