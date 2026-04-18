Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 240,670 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 307,042 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nocera Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NCRA traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 1,222,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Nocera has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

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Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. Nocera had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 24.59%.

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

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