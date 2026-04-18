Daicel (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Shares Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. 244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Daicel Stock Down 5.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

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Daicel Company Profile

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Daicel Chemical Industries, Ltd. operates as a diversified specialty chemicals manufacturer headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company is organized around three core segments: Cellulosic Derivatives & Products, Organic Chemicals & Polymer Products, and Pyrotechnic Devices & Safety Systems. Through its international network of subsidiaries and affiliates, Daicel serves customers in the automotive, pharmaceutical, packaging, electronics, agriculture and consumer goods industries.

In its Cellulosic Derivatives & Products division, Daicel produces cellulose acetate tow, the primary raw material for cigarette filters, along with cellulose acetate butyrate used in coatings, adhesives and films.

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