Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Trading Up 4.9% – Still a Buy?

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.7003. 380,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 326,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6679.

Revival Gold Stock Up 4.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

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Revival Gold Company Profile

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Revival Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) is a Vancouver, British Columbia–based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high‐quality gold projects in North America. The company’s primary objective is to delineate and expand existing gold resources through systematic drilling, geological modelling and feasibility studies designed to unlock value at both early‐stage and near‐term development assets.

Revival Gold’s flagship Beartrack‐Arnett project is located in Idaho’s prolific Salmon River gold belt and comprises multiple contiguous claims, including the historically mined Beartrack and Arnett zones.

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