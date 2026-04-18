Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Trading 1.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.50. 707,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 831% from the average session volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Cerence Stock Up 1.7%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

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Cerence Inc, headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of AI-powered voice and mobility solutions for the automotive industry. Established in October 2019 as a spin-off from Nuance Communications, the company leverages advanced speech recognition, natural language understanding, and conversational AI technologies to deliver in-car virtual assistants and connected services.

Cerence’s product suite includes voice assistants, text-to-speech engines, acoustic modeling, and predictive analytics that enable drivers to control navigation, entertainment, climate settings, and other vehicle functions through natural speech.

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