South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
South Mountain Merger Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.
About South Mountain Merger
South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS: SMMCU) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company raised its initial capital through a public offering and holds proceeds in a trust account until it identifies a suitable target.
Focusing on industries such as technology, healthcare and consumer products, South Mountain Merger Corp.
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