Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. 2,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Eramet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Eramet Stock Performance

Eramet Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82.

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Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Paris, Eramet is a global mining and metallurgical group specializing in the production of high-value metal raw materials and alloys. Its core activities span the extraction, processing and refining of manganese and nickel ores, which are critical for stainless steel manufacturing and the rapidly expanding electric vehicle battery market. In recent years, the company has broadened its portfolio to include lithium hydroxide and rare earth elements, aligning its offerings with the needs of energy transition and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Eramet operates in more than twenty countries, with major mining sites in New Caledonia and Gabon and processing facilities across Europe and Asia.

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