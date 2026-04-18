Head to Head Survey: Embotelladora Andina (AKO.A) & Its Rivals

Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.1% of Embotelladora Andina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Embotelladora Andina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Embotelladora Andina and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Embotelladora Andina
|$3.52 billion
|$295.57 million
|15.79
|Embotelladora Andina Competitors
|$13.44 billion
|$1.50 billion
|21.44
Embotelladora Andina’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Embotelladora Andina. Embotelladora Andina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Dividends
Embotelladora Andina pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Embotelladora Andina pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 57.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares Embotelladora Andina and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Embotelladora Andina
|8.16%
|24.42%
|8.53%
|Embotelladora Andina Competitors
|3.29%
|-21.08%
|0.98%
Summary
Embotelladora Andina peers beat Embotelladora Andina on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
About Embotelladora Andina
Embotelladora Andina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.
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