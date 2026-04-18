First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.16 and traded as high as $59.00. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $58.37, with a volume of 47,814 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FBIZ

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.72.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.02%. Analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 163.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 32,175.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 356.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) is a bank holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, offering a suite of commercial banking and financial services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Business Bank, the company provides relationship-driven lending, deposit and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. Its core products include commercial real estate financing, equipment leasing, SBA-guaranteed lending, and cash management services.

In addition to lending and depository services, First Business Bank delivers investment advisory and wealth management through dedicated trust and private banking teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.