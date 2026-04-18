Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.88 and traded as low as C$17.05. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$17.33, with a volume of 8,661 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.42.

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Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The firm has a market cap of C$281.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.86.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.01 million for the quarter. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst will post 1.4893899 EPS for the current year.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants.

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