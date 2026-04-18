Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $45.15. 2,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHYB. Claris Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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