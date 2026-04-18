Rio2 (TSE:RIO) Trading Up 7% – Here’s Why

Rio2 Limited (TSE:RIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.91. Approximately 1,783,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,894,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

Rio2 Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Rio2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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