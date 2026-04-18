Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Up 2.8% – Here’s Why

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. 56,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 68,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Atlas Engineered Products Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$51.99 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

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