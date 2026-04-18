Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Up 19.9% in March

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,914,724 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 9,103,691 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 21.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,586,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,169 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 108.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,322 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 46.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,110,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after buying an additional 989,100 shares during the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Inter & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. 2,699,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Inter & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $10.36.

Inter & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Inter & Co. Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Inter & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.01%.The firm had revenue of $404.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 22nd were paid a $0.1131 dividend. This is a boost from Inter & Co. Inc.’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 122.0%. Inter & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTR

Inter & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

Further Reading

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