Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.90 and last traded at GBX 75.40. Approximately 1,681,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,182,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.60.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.64. The company has a market capitalization of £296.67 million, a PE ratio of 99.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 795.98, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.98.

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About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

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Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment.

We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs. Our ambition is to be the leading UK Supported Housing investor, helping guarantee secure futures for people in need across the country, while ensuring that our shareholders have an ethical, solid, long-term income source.

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