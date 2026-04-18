National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $117.89 and traded as high as $144.04. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $142.77, with a volume of 34,659 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on NPK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Presto Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NPK
National Presto Industries Stock Performance
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.97 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.72%.
National Presto Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 71.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 21.60%.
Insider Activity at National Presto Industries
In other National Presto Industries news, Director Randy F. Lieble sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $347,975.49. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,811.34. This represents a 31.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries, Inc is an American diversified manufacturer headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company operates primarily through three business segments—Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products, and Safety—which together supply a range of consumer and industrial markets. Founded in 1905, National Presto Industries has built a reputation for durable, user-friendly products marketed under the Presto and National Presto brands.
In its Housewares/Small Appliances segment, National Presto offers a variety of kitchen products designed to simplify home cooking and meal preparation.
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