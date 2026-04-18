National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $117.89 and traded as high as $144.04. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $142.77, with a volume of 34,659 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NPK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Presto Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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National Presto Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.88 and its 200 day moving average is $118.29.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.97 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 71.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Insider Activity at National Presto Industries

In other National Presto Industries news, Director Randy F. Lieble sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $347,975.49. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,811.34. This represents a 31.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc is an American diversified manufacturer headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company operates primarily through three business segments—Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products, and Safety—which together supply a range of consumer and industrial markets. Founded in 1905, National Presto Industries has built a reputation for durable, user-friendly products marketed under the Presto and National Presto brands.

In its Housewares/Small Appliances segment, National Presto offers a variety of kitchen products designed to simplify home cooking and meal preparation.

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