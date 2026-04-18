Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,744,629 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 10,020,131 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,405,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 1,148,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,798. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.82. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

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Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JANX

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 704.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

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