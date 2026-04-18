CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 and traded as high as GBX 0.26. CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 0.23, with a volume of 11,394,781 shares traded.

CAP-XX Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

About CAP-XX

(Get Free Report)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules. It provides its products for the use in various applications, such as asset tracking, auto, locks, POS, PDAs, scanners, smart meters, wearable devices, wireless sensors, battery support, energy harvesting, power backup, and peak power support applications.

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