Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.21 and traded as high as GBX 52.70. Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 49.15, with a volume of 756,164 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synthomer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.50.

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Synthomer Stock Performance

Synthomer Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.72. The company has a market cap of £92.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.57.

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Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,800 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

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