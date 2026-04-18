Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.89 and traded as high as C$13.21. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 80,574 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.17.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSI

Pason Systems Trading Down 2.7%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$978.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.71 million for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.229765 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc is an oilfield specialist with fully integrated drilling data solutions. A host of products allow customers to collect, manage, report, and analyze drilling data for performance optimization and cost control. The electronic drilling recorder is the company’s primary product, and provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, drilling management tools, and reports at both the wellsite and customer office. Other product offerings include wellbore detection solutions, wellsite communications and bandwidth, wellbore gas analyzers, and software for data management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.