Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.32 and traded as low as $34.77. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 1,956 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kewaunee Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 4.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 121,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

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Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) is a global designer and manufacturer of scientific laboratory furniture, casework, fume hoods, containment solutions and related equipment. With roots dating back more than a century, the company develops integrated lab environments for research facilities, universities, biopharma companies, healthcare providers and government laboratories. Its product portfolio encompasses modular and custom casework, workstations, shelving systems, steel and epoxy resin solutions, as well as advanced ventilation and water management systems.

The company operates primary manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, supported by regional distribution and service centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

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