Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.28 and traded as low as C$2.58. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 88,411 shares changing hands.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$341.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 26.75, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

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Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground PGM deposit located in South Africa. Waterberg was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and Hanwa Co Ltd. Waterberg has the potential to be a large-scale, low-cost producer of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold. Geographically, it operates in Canada and South Africa.

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