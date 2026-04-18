iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,965 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 17,602 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,224 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 394.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCV stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,994. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.3501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.