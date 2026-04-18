MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.31 and traded as high as GBX 45.89. MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 45.78, with a volume of 31,848 shares traded.

MYCELX Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gareth Kaminski-Cook purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 per share, for a total transaction of £966. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries. It also sells or leases its equipment; and sells consumable filtration media.

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