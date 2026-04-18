iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and traded as high as $29.33. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Up 2.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.22.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Carbon ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.40% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Company Profile

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

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