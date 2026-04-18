Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.73. Security National Financial shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 13,637 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNFCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Security National Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Security National Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $256.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 9.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Security National Financial news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,144.85. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Security National Financial by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

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Security National Financial Corp. is a diversified provider of mortgage lending, settlement and technology services under the NASDAQ ticker SNFCA. Through its primary subsidiaries—Security National Mortgage Company and Titan Lenders Corp—the company originates and funds residential mortgage loans across retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. Its platform supports a full range of loan products, including conventional, government-insured and jumbo financing tailored to homebuyers and investors.

Established in 1989, Security National Mortgage Company operates a nationwide branch network in all 50 states, offering local origination backed by centralized underwriting and closing services.

Further Reading

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