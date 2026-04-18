Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL) vs. Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL – Get Free Report) and Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Inno shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Inno shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Volatility & Risk

Springview has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inno has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Springview 1 0 0 0 1.00 Inno 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Springview and Inno, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Springview and Inno”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Springview $6.45 million 0.92 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Inno $2.85 million 0.54 -$7.08 million ($14.81) -0.01

Springview has higher revenue and earnings than Inno.

Profitability

This table compares Springview and Inno’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Springview N/A N/A N/A Inno -158.32% -24.17% -23.51%

Summary

Springview beats Inno on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Springview

(Get Free Report)

Our company, through our indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (“Springview Singapore”), designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore. Our projects cover four main types of work: (i) new construction, (ii) reconstruction, (iii) additions and alterations (A&A), and (iv) other general contracting services. For new construction, an existing house will be demolished, and a new house will be rebuilt. Our reconstruction work involves replacement of a substantial part of a house. For A&A work, we focus on minor modifications to existing structures within an existing building’s requirements. We also provide other general contracting services, such as renovation and design consultation for our customers. Through conversations with our clients to understand their vision and budget constraints, we assist them in developing a feasible design concept. Our projects are carried out in either (a) design and build mode or (b) construction mode. When we play a design and build role, we provide design input and also serve as the main contractor. For construction mode, we act only in the role of a contractor. For the design and build role, we collaborate with associated architectural firms to deliver tailored solutions consisting of conceptualized design drawings and detailed implementation plans which we then execute with the joint efforts of our experienced design team and construction team. For the contractor role, we provide our customers with quality construction work based on our team’s experience and existing relationships with architects and subcontractors. With a considerable operating history dating back to 2002, we believe we have established a positive reputation in the busy Singapore real estate development market through customer relationships, leading to referrals from existing customers. Our operations team manages inquiries and feedback, working with subcontractors to address any issues that arise in our projects. We believe that effective communication through phone calls and instant messaging ensures quick issue resolution. In turn, we believe that our commitment to high-quality services and addressing customer feedback is vital for expanding our market share and ensuring overall business success of our company. Our company was incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability on September 27, 2023. Our registered office in the Cayman Islands is located at Ogier Global (Cayman) Limited, 89 Nexus Way, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-9009, Cayman Islands. Our principal executive office is at 203 Henderson Road, #06-01, Henderson Industrial Park, Singapore 159546. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Cogency Global Inc., 122 E. 42nd Street, 18th Floor, New York, New York.

About Inno

(Get Free Report)

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

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