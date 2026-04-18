Analyzing Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) & U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Miller Industries and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries 1 1 1 0 2.00 U Power 1 0 1 0 2.00

Miller Industries currently has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. U Power has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,255.70%. Given U Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U Power is more favorable than Miller Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.2% of Miller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Miller Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Miller Industries and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries 2.92% 5.52% 3.75% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Miller Industries has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U Power has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Miller Industries and U Power”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries $790.27 million 0.69 $23.01 million $1.98 24.08 U Power $6.07 million 0.11 -$6.57 million N/A N/A

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Summary

Miller Industries beats U Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miller Industries

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Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other similar operations. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. Miller Industries, Inc. sells its products through independent distributors in North America, and Canada, Mexico; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

About U Power

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U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

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