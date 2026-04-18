Head to Head Review: Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) vs. Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) and Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Honda Motor pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Porsche Automobil pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Honda Motor pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Honda Motor and Porsche Automobil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 3 3 0 1 1.86 Porsche Automobil 0 4 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Honda Motor presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.02%. Given Honda Motor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Honda Motor is more favorable than Porsche Automobil.

Honda Motor has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porsche Automobil has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Honda Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Porsche Automobil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 2.34% 4.01% 1.60% Porsche Automobil N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Honda Motor and Porsche Automobil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $142.43 billion 0.27 $5.52 billion $2.51 9.96 Porsche Automobil $3.33 billion 3.58 $3.00 billion N/A N/A

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Porsche Automobil.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Porsche Automobil on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honda Motor

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Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. The Power Product and Other Businesses manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, lawn mowers, generators, water pumps, brush cutters, tillers, outboard marine engines, and snow throwers. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Porsche Automobil

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Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names. The company was formerly known as Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Porsche Automobil Holding SE in November 2007. Porsche Automobil Holding SE was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

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