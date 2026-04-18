Pulse Beverage (OTCMKTS:PLSB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Pulse Beverage Co. (OTCMKTS:PLSB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0003. Pulse Beverage shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 1,590,000 shares traded.

Pulse Beverage Stock Performance

Pulse Beverage Company Profile

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The Pulse Beverage Corporation produces, markets, sells, and distributes beverages in North America. It offers lemonade, limeade, and coconut water products under the Natural Cabana brand. The company markets and sells its products through direct store delivery and direct to retail channel. The company was formerly known as Darlington Mines Ltd. and changed its name to The Pulse Beverage Corporation in February 2011. The Pulse Beverage Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Northglenn, Colorado.

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