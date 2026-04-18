Financial Survey: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) vs. Ems Find (OTCMKTS:INTV)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) and Ems Find (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SoFi Technologies and Ems Find, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 3 10 7 0 2.20 Ems Find 0 0 0 0 0.00

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $24.85, indicating a potential upside of 27.91%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Ems Find.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies 13.34% 5.88% 1.10% Ems Find -320.01% N/A -160.85%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Ems Find’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ems Find has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Ems Find”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $3.61 billion 6.86 $481.32 million $0.38 51.13 Ems Find $5.86 million 0.38 -$11.52 million ($0.90) -0.40

SoFi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ems Find. Ems Find is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SoFi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Ems Find shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Ems Find on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institution; and Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it provides SoFi Money offers checking and savings accounts, debit cards, and cash management products; and SoFi Invest, a mobile-first investment platform that provides access to trading and advisory solutions, such as investing and robo-advisory. Further, the company offers SoFi Credit Card that provides cash backs on every purchase; Sofi Relay, a personal finance management product that allows to track all of their financial accounts comprising credit score and spending behaviors; SoFi Protect, which offers insurance product; SoFi Travel, an application that manages travel search and booking experience; SoFi At Work provides financial benefits to employees, including student loan payments made on their employees' behalf; Lantern Credit, a financial services marketplace platform for seeking alternative products and provide product comparisons; and other lending as a service that offers pre-qualified borrower referrals and sells loans to third-party partner. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Ems Find

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

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