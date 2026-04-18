Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,180,188 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 2,693,555 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,155 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 46.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 38.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 38,247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 19.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at about $2,568,000.

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Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

SUPV traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 682,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,674. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $856.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUPV shares. Zacks Research cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grupo Supervielle from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

Further Reading

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