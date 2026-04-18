Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 4,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Currys Stock Down 2.3%

About Currys

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

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Currys (OTCMKTS: DSITF) is a leading multi‐channel retailer of consumer electronics and household appliances, serving both retail and business customers. The company’s product offerings span a broad range of categories, including computing, mobile phones, major domestic appliances, audio-visual equipment and small domestic appliances. Currys operates through a combination of physical stores, e-commerce platforms and click-and-collect services, providing customers with flexible shopping options.

The origins of Currys trace back to the merger of Dixons Retail and Carphone Warehouse in 2014, creating one of Europe’s largest specialist electrical retailers.

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