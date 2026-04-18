Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.8394 and last traded at $53.9990. 7,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 20,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Hannover Ruck Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

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Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Hannover Ruck had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.92%.The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Ruck SE will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Ruck Company Profile

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS: HVRRY), commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non‑proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance‑linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia‑Pacific and other global markets.

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