Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Update

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,155,721 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 961,696 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,417 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBD. Wedbush set a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

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Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 2.8%

DBD traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.74. 313,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.29. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 60,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $5,156,813.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,704,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,795,209.26. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 512,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,516,215 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 65.1% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company’s core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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