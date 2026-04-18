iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 875,378 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 15th total of 1,034,033 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,001,229 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 936.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 196,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 722,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,819 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 242.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

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iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. 2,095,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,248. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $67.07.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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