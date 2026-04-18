Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Up 28.0% in March

Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 463,069 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 361,705 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,489 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Zepp Health Stock Up 17.0%

Zepp Health stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 83,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,929. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $237.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.76.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zepp Health in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,858,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the third quarter worth $13,503,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the third quarter worth $11,265,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 16,412.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 180,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the fourth quarter valued at $3,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Zepp Health

(Get Free Report)

Zepp Health Corp is a technology company specializing in the design, development and sale of smart wearable devices and health management solutions. Through its flagship Amazfit brand and the Zepp software ecosystem, the company offers a range of products—including smartwatches, fitness bands, smart scales and health-oriented mobile applications—designed to track key biometric data such as heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and activity metrics. Zepp Health’s integrated platform enables users to monitor wellness and fitness goals while leveraging cloud-based analytics for personalized insights.

At the core of Zepp Health’s offering is its Zepp cloud platform, which aggregates and analyzes data collected from its hardware lineup.

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