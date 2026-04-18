Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE) Short Interest Update

Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,380 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the March 15th total of 32,761 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,075 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews India Active ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDE. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews India Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Matthews India Active ETF in the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews India Active ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

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Matthews India Active ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Matthews India Active ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. Matthews India Active ETF has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Matthews India Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews India Active ETF (INDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects Indian companies capable of sustainable growth based on fundamentals. The fund follows an all-cap strategy while implementing a fundamental bottom-up approach. INDE was launched on Sep 22, 2023 and is issued by Matthews.

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