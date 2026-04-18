Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.40 and traded as high as $47.61. Ziff Davis shares last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 576,475 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Ziff Davis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

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Ziff Davis Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 160,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 46.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis’s flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

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