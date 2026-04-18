MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Update

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,304,530 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 1,816,131 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MAIA Biotechnology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in MAIA Biotechnology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 586,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

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MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

MAIA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 850,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,225. The company has a market cap of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. MAIA Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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MAIA Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary platform for site‐specific conjugation of monoclonal antibodies with diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. By leveraging precision radiochemistry, the company aims to enhance the safety and efficacy profiles of antibody‐based imaging agents and targeted radiotherapeutics. Its approach is designed to deliver high‐contrast tumor visualization through PET imaging as well as focused cytotoxicity in oncology indications.

The company’s pipeline includes several antibody‐radiotracer candidates optimized for the detection of distinct tumor biomarkers, with preclinical data showing favorable targeting specificity and improved pharmacokinetics compared to conventional methods.

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