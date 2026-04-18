Serina Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:SER) Trading 5.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SER – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.03. 81,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,031,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Serina Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

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Serina Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:SER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serina Therapeutics

Serina Therapeutics Company Profile

In other news, insider Randall Moreadith sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $172,365. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Serina Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops drugs to treat neurological diseases and pain. Its lead product candidate is SER 252, a POZ conjugate for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company also develops SER 227 for long-acting pain relief; SER 214 to treat Parkinson’s disease; and SER 228 for the treatment of epilepsy. In addition, it develops POZ technology in lipid nanoparticle delivered ribonucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases. Serina Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Huntsville, Alabama.

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