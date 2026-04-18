Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) CEO Sells $32,753.77 in Stock

Biosig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report) CEO Karl Henry Michael Mcphie sold 30,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $32,753.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 969,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,246.23. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Biosig Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Biosig Technologies stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 1,969,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,189. Biosig Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.90.

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Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Biosig Technologies in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Biosig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biosig Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biosig Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

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About Biosig Technologies

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Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) is a medical technology company focused on developing advanced signal acquisition and processing solutions for cardiac electrophysiology. The company’s work centers on improving the clarity and interpretability of intracardiac signals captured during electrophysiology procedures, with the goal of helping clinicians identify arrhythmogenic substrates and make more informed procedural decisions.

Its primary offering is a signal-processing platform that combines proprietary hardware and software to amplify, filter and display intracardiac electrical activity with reduced noise and distortion.

Further Reading

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