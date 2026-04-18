Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Insider Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal Sells 30,000 Shares

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) insider Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 30,000 shares of Grab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,145,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,085.60. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 16th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 20,000 shares of Grab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 72,582,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,333,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.08 million. Grab had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRAB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.80 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

View Our Latest Report on Grab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Grab by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 10,770,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,224 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 83.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 967,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 439,748 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 15.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,886,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,472 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 131.5% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 1,697,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 964,475 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grab

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Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Further Reading

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